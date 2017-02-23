Salmon Arm starts strong at the B.C. Senior Curling Championships

B.C.’s curling talent is on display in Salmon Arm this week as rinks from around the province go stone-to-stone in the B.C. Senior Curling Championships.

They are competing for the provincial men’s and women’s titles and a chance to represent the province at a national competition.

The Jenkins rink from Salmon Arm has been giving locals something to cheer about, winning their first three match-ups.

“They’ve been to the nationals before, they’ve won B.C. before and they are on their home turf, they’ve got to be the odds on favourite and we brag about it,” said Steve Wills who helped organize the championship tournament.

While the fans might be bragging about their home rink, the team is staying humble.

“There is a lot of good teams here. We’ve had a good start but it’s a long way to go yet,” said Salmon Arm skip Sandra Jenkins.

However, she admits she would like to quality for nationals.

“It would mean a lot. We were there before, a few years ago, and we lost in an extra end to Colleen Jones, who won the championship last year,” said Jenkins.

“It would just be nice to give it another try.”

But there is still a lot of curling to be played before the men’s and women’s champions are named.

The event runs through until Sunday.