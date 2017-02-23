Riders Chris Best hangs up the cleats

The Roughriders announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Chris Best is retiring from the CFL.

Best has played for the Riders for 10 seasons and has suited up for 114 games. The Calgary native was selected by the Riders in the 1st round 4th overall in the 2005 draft.

Best has played in three Grey Cup games winning in 2007 and 2013. In 2011 Best was named the Riders Most Outstanding Lineman.

“I want to thank the Roughriders and entire province of Saskatchewan for everything they have done for me. It’s been an incredible privilege to play for the Roughriders for the past 10 years,” Chris Best said in a statement.

“I want to give a special thanks to my coaches, teammates, and especially Rider fans for your continuous support over the years.”

The 33-year-old Best, along with his wife and their daughter Libby reside in Regina.