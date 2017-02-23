Calgary councillor calls for enforcement campaign to target ‘distracted’ jaywalking

In the wake of a fatal CTrain collision in which police say the victim was distracted by a cellphone and didn’t notice the warning lights and alarm bells, a Calgary councillor is calling for a police education and enforcement campaign targeting jaywalking.

Ward 1 Councillor Ward Sutherland said Wednesday an enforcement blitz is needed in areas where most collisions occur.

“We don’t need any additional laws and I’m not asking for any bylaws,” he said. “There’s still a bylaw already that if you’re not paying attention you get ticketed.”

He told News Talk 770 it’s a country-wide issue and something he’s been concerned about for the past three years.

Watch below: A 30-year-old man lost his life Monday evening when he was struck and killed by a CTrain while apparently distracted by his cellphone. Police and other riders say it’s an ongoing problem. Mia Sosiak has more.

Sutherland said the campaign would focus on education first, with officers eventually handing out tickets if it becomes clear Calgarians aren’t getting the message.

“If you’re focusing on an area for the whole week and let’s say it’s Day 3 and 4 and people are still doing it, then you get a ticket.”

The councillor said he’s spent hours at schools in his ward and is amazed to see parents breaking rules.

Sutherland said over 40 per cent of all pedestrian and car accidents in 2016 were the result of jaywalking.