Warm weather may lead to record-breaking day in Toronto

The unseasonably warm temperatures in Toronto this week could reach its peak on Thursday and possibly shatter a record or two.

Environment Canada is predicting a high in the city of 16 C, which if reached, will break the all-time high for this day at Pearson International Airport of 14.9 C set in 1984.

The record high for the entire month of February is 16 C set on Feb. 3 of last year.

Thursday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see some folks out in shorts and T-shirts as the clouds clear out and the sun makes an appearance this afternoon.

The temperature is expected to drop to a night time low of 2 C with showers beginning in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm.

However, the balmy weather won’t last for very long. Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Schuster told Global News significantly colder air will make its way into Southern Ontario by Sunday.

Toronto residents can look forward to more seasonable weather with a high of only 3 C on Sunday and below freezing temperatures during the evening hours for the first part of next week.

