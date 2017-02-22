RCMP issue warning following sex assault at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP are investigating a sexual assault at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus.

Mounties said a woman was walking to her car around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect grabbed her and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect let the victim go and fled the scene after he heard the voices of passersby, RCMP said.

RCMP said the suspect is described as a tall man with a medium-to-heavy build and a deep voice. He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved hoodie or shirt.

“We want to caution the public when walking at night to stick to well-lit areas and stay off your electronic device to increase your situational awareness,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Major John Buis warned.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.