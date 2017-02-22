4 inmates charged in jailhouse beating of triple-murderer Douglas Garland

Editor’s note: In order to conform with the conditions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the 18-year-old inmate has been removed from this story.

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Four inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre have been charged with the jailhouse beating of convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland.

Global News has confirmed Brandon Richards, 34, Michael Bohdan, 30, Connor Skipper, 20, and an 18-year-old are all charged with aggravated assault.

Court records confirm the four co-accused were in remand for a variety of charges.

Richards was in custody accused of number of charges, including assault with a weapon.

Bohdan was in custody also charged with a list of offences, including shop break and enter and theft.

Skipper was being held in custody, charged with numerous offences, including sexual assault.

The 18-year-old is awaiting trial, accused of second-degree murder.

The four accused will appear in court March 9.

Garland was rushed to hospital by ambulance on Feb. 17 night in stable, non-life-threatening condition suffering from “soft tissue injuries” according to EMS.

Sources told Global News the 57-year-old was in a common area of the provincial jail when he was attacked from behind by four inmates. He received multiple blows to the head and midsection.

The incident was captured on CCTV at the Calgary Remand Centre.

Garland was brought to the centre for the trial. He was previously in a segregated unit in a facility outside of the city.

Alberta Justice said an internal investigation will be conducted. Calgary police are also investigating.

Garland received an automatic life sentence after a jury convicted him Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Justice David Gates found Garland captured, restrained, tortured, killed, dismembered and burned the bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

Gates handed down consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for the maximum of 75 years on Feb. 17.

