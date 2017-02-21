Saskatoon weather outlook: above freezing days coming to an end

Above freezing days come to an end as cooler air slides in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon has stayed fairly mild under a deck of low cloud through the night, which allowed us to only fall back to around -1 with wind chill values in mid-minus single digits to start.

Cloudy skies continued into the day with temperatures rising above freezing by late morning.

A few flurries passing by south & southeast of Saskatoon this morning. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sLXWCCyn1b — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 21, 2017

It's back to work and back above freezing in Saskatoon under cloudy skies! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/JN2fVvPQ9v — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 21, 2017

Lots of goose eggs over this noon hour with temps at, just above or just below 0 across central #Sask. #yxe pic.twitter.com/P26BKykd5T — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 21, 2017

The overcast conditions will stick around for the rest of the day with an afternoon high expected to be around +2.

Tonight

Clouds will stick around tonight as we fall back a few degrees below freezing.

Wednesday

-9 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill tomorrow morning before we warm up to an afternoon high at or possibly just above the freezing mark.

That deck of cloud is expected to stick around the region on Wednesday as well with a slight chance of flurries during the day.

Thursday-Friday

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the week with a very slight chance of flurries both Thursday and Friday.

Cooler air will press in from the north, dropping daytime highs back into mid-minus single digits with morning lows pushing toward minus double digits.

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance could kick up a little bit of snow on Saturday as mostly cloudy skies linger into Sunday with a slight chance of flurries that day as well.

Temperatures will continue to fall as an arctic high pressure system slides by northeast of the city and keeps us cool with afternoon highs in mid-minus single digits and lows pushing into the minus teens.

Archie Adam took this Your Saskatchewan photo of an ice road near Fond-du-Lac:

