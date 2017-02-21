Money
February 21, 2017 2:07 pm

Vancouver celebrates women in business

By Robyn Crawford Global News

Last night, the Forum for Women Entrepreneur’s announced the winner of their Pitch for the Purse contest at the annual Odlum Brown FWE Gala. The educational program sees women entrepreneurs learn how to successfully access capital and compete to win $25,000.

A A

Some of Vancouver’s top female entrepreneurs gathered at The Fairmont Hotel last night to celebrate women in business.

The 15th annual Pitch for the Purse aims to honor and educate women in the business world. The networking event also gives women access to capital funding. Three up and coming entrepreneurs competed for a cash prize to help jump start their businesses. Guided by a mentor, the top prize of $25,000 was given to 23-year-old Tara Bosch and her healthy candy Smart Sweets.

“Women are not succeeding at the rate they need to be,” said guest speaker, B.C. Premier Christy Clark. “More CEOs are named John than there are women CEOs in companies in America.”

WATCH: Seven business tips for women entrepreneurs

All three finalists got a chance to pitch their business to the 600 guests at the gala. They were all guaranteed a spot at E-Series 2017, an educating event for women entrepreneurs.

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
Business
business women
Gala
Pitch
purse
Vancouver
Women

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News