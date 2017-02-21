Vancouver celebrates women in business

Some of Vancouver’s top female entrepreneurs gathered at The Fairmont Hotel last night to celebrate women in business.

The 15th annual Pitch for the Purse aims to honor and educate women in the business world. The networking event also gives women access to capital funding. Three up and coming entrepreneurs competed for a cash prize to help jump start their businesses. Guided by a mentor, the top prize of $25,000 was given to 23-year-old Tara Bosch and her healthy candy Smart Sweets.

“Women are not succeeding at the rate they need to be,” said guest speaker, B.C. Premier Christy Clark. “More CEOs are named John than there are women CEOs in companies in America.”

All three finalists got a chance to pitch their business to the 600 guests at the gala. They were all guaranteed a spot at E-Series 2017, an educating event for women entrepreneurs.