Male found dead at Motel 6 in Brampton

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Motel 6 in Brampton late Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they arrived on scene around 10 p.m. and located a male inside the motel near Steeles Avenue East and Tomken Road with obvious sign of trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.