Arson charges laid in connection to 2014 wildfire near Lytton

RCMP have arrested a 47-year-old Lytton man in connection to a 1,500 hectare fire that forced dozens of evacuations.

The Botanie Valley Wildfire spread quickly, scorching Crown lands, Lytton First Nation lands as well as private assets belonging to several property owners.

The arrest was made on February 6 in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service.

The man’s first appearance is scheduled for April 4, 2017 in Lillooet Provincial Court.