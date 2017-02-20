Police investigate after pickup truck appears to have crashed into south Edmonton home
Police officers are investigating after a pickup truck appeared to have crashed into a house in southeast Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
A damaged pickup truck was seen next to a knocked-down fence and a house with what appeared to be a massive hole in its wall in the area of 57 Street and 40 Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.
Police have not yet provided details about what happened or if anyone was injured.
