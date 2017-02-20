Sports
February 20, 2017 1:04 pm
Updated: February 20, 2017 1:13 pm

Schwartz, Wills win 2017 Saskatchewan mixed doubles curling championship

Mackenzie Schwartz (left) and Sam Wills (right) won the 2017 Saskatchewan mixed doubles curling championship 6-3 this past weekend.

Devin Sauer / Global News
Mackenzie Schwartz and Sam Wills won the 2017 mixed doubles provincial curling championship on Sunday at the Saskatoon CN Curling Club.

The duo faced off against Crystal Fenwick and Tyler Travis, of the Sutherland Curling Club, in the final matchup.

Wills and Schwartz scored two in the first end then got a steal in the second.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Michelle Englot wraps head around new crest at Tournament of Hearts

In the third end, Fenwick and Travis left two in the house.

Scharwtz and Wills led 5-2 in the sixth with Fenwick trying to bump the red out and potentially score three but it sailed on through.

In the end, Schwartz and Wills were victorious 6-3.

The pair, out of Lumsden Curling Club, has earned a spot to compete at the national championship being held in Saskatoon from April 5-9.

