Government declares February 20 as Senior Care Providers Day

People who care for seniors will now get a day to call their very own.

The B.C. Government has officially made Feb. 20 Senior Care Providers’ Day.

Initiated by Port Coquitlam MLA, Linda Reimer, the day recognizes workers who give care and service to seniors.

“I’m proud to have played a role in recognizing a group of individuals who provide amazing care for our seniors in order to improve their quality of life,” says Reimer in a news release. “These workers are the backbone of the home and community care sector and provide a valued service that deserves our appreciation.”

The proclamation also coincides with the Annual BC Care Providers Association Awards ceremony that takes place in Victoria each year. The ceremony recognizes excellence in the care givers sector.