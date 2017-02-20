In Photos: Sea of Garth Brooks fans fill downtown Edmonton between concerts on Sunday

Thousands of fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks filled the streets outside Rogers Place Sunday.

The concert series is now at the half way mark, with four more shows to go next weekend.

READ MORE: What you need to know before going to see Garth Brooks in Edmonton

On Sunday evening, thousands of people could be seen leaving the arena following the afternoon concert, while thousands more waited in a long line that stretched outside the building and around the corner, ahead of the 7 p.m. show.

Brooks’ residency will actually see three days on which the singer will play multiple shows.

Feb. 18, 19 and 25 all have 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. concerts, meaning thousands of people will be filing out of Rogers Place at the same time as many people will be waiting to get inside.

“Egressing, cleaning, restocking in 45 minutes – it’s not something we’ve done before,” said Sheena Way, the assistant general manager of Live Entertainment with Rogers Place.

READ MORE: 9th Garth Brooks show added for Edmonton stop

To manage that crowd, those leaving the show will not be allowed to exit through Ford Hall.

“After 3 p.m., you can’t leave this way,” Way said. “That’s because they’re expecting the fans for the nighttime show to already be lined up here.”

Instead, fans will have to leave through the street level exits. Fans will be allowed into Ford Hall once fans from the previous concert have exited and they’ll still be able to buy drinks in the space once they’re in.

Doors will be open 90 minutes before the concert for every first show of the day.

Edmonton Police say despite Sunday’s long wait to get inside- fans kept their cool and there were no major problems or disruptions.