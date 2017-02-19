Memorial service at Mount Royal to honour instructor killed in plane crash

The family of Jeff Bird say they plan to hold a service at Mount Royal University to pay tribute to the pilot Sunday afternoon.

Bird and his colleague, Reynold Johnson, died in a plane crash Monday afternoon.

The two men were instructors at Mount Royal University’s aviation program.

The family of Jeff Bird planned to hold the memorial at the university and invited all those who are mourning his death to attend.

Bird grew up in Calgary where he attended university before he joined the military.

He retired from the Royal Canadian Air Force after 11 years of service and accepted a position with MRU as a flight instructor.

Bird was on a flight with Johnson when the small passenger plane lost contact north west of Cochrane. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating but said it could be months before more information on the crash is released.

Mount Royal University said that the memorial service will be held at the Bella Concert Hall on campus at 2 p.m. Sunday.