Indigenous teen from Saskatchewan who modelled in New York celebrates diversity

In September, Amelia Boissoneau’s life changed forever. She was asked to walk the runway in New York Fashion Week by Native American designer Jolonzo Goldtooth, who spotted her modelling at the Global Indigenous Runway at Wanuskewin Heritage Park.

“After the show, he approached my parents and asked me to come model in New York Fashion Week,” Boissoneau said Saturday in Saskatoon.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it.”

Related The top 8 fashion trends you should know about for spring 2017

READ MORE: Model with Down syndrome launches design label at New York Fashion Week

Walking the runway in New York this week was a major achievement for any model, especially a 17-year-old girl from Blaine Lake, Sask.

“It was just a great experience and I’m so fortunate to have been able to attend,” she added.

Indigenous models and designers are underrepresented in the fashion world and the teen hopes to inspire others to dream big and celebrate uniqueness.

“I’m not the skinniest or the prettiest, but I have special attributes that make me, me,” Boissoneau said.

“I like to look more towards my differences than my similarities. I would say that I like my differences the most. That’s what I focus on.”

READ MORE: Fashion designer Anniesa Hasibuan makes NYFW history with haute hijabs

Boissoneau’s goal is to one day model across Europe, especially Paris and Milan. An achievement that would continue to inspire.

“That’s actually what’s inspiring me to do this, it’s to be a good role model and positive outlook for everyone, not just indigenous youth.”