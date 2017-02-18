Bird enthusiasts gather for ‘Great Backyard Bird Count’

Bird enthusiasts and those looking to get in touch with nature gathered at the Morgan Arboretum in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on Saturday morning to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The event consisted of three teams totaling approximately 45 people, who took to the trails at the arboretum, to count the number of different bird species encountered.

The teams spent about an hour and a half and identified approximately 16 different bird species.

“They’re mostly seed eating birds that will stay the winter,” said Bonnie Soutar, a participant in Saturday’s event. “There’s still so much to learn. It’s a really diverse hobby.”

The numbers will be passed along for a study to help monitor bird populations.

The event was held by Bird Protection Quebec, an organization that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

But, it’s what the event’s participants took away from Saturday’s search that is important.

“I hope they’ll appreciate nature, appreciate the birds that are around,” said Barbara MacDuff, Bird Protection Quebec president.

Soutar says outdoor activities like bird counting and spending time in nature help her escape the rigors of everyday life.

“It gives you something to focus on, it gets you outside,” she said. “There’s a beautiful peacefulness in nature.”