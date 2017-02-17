Province seeks input from indigenous Albertans on climate change strategies

The Alberta government is asking the province’s indigenous organizations and communities to provide feedback on future climate leadership programs.

A new online survey is being launched where indigenous Albertans will be able to share their thoughts and concerns on the direction of climate change policy. Written submissions are also being accepted. The deadline for both the survey and written submissions is April 30.

Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan says the indigenous community has long showed themselves to be passionate advocates for the environment.

“Indigenous people have always been environmental stewards and are on the frontline of climate change. Our government is committed to involving indigenous people in all aspects of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Program which will create good jobs and diversify Alberta’s economy,” he said.

The province says some revenue collected from the carbon levy will go towards supporting indigenous communities in participating in climate leadership initiatives.

It will fund programs and services that assist indigenous communities and organizations in order to:

reduce greenhouse gas emissions;

stimulate green economic development;

generate green jobs;

lower costs from burning fossil fuels.

According to the government, the survey and written submissions are part of a broad engagement with indigenous leadership and communities.