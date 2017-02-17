Premier Notley meets with Alberta business leaders to discuss U.S. trade relationship

Alberta’s trade relationship with the United States will be the topic of conversation Friday afternoon when Premier Rachel Notley speaks to the media.

Notley’s office says the premier will share information on a series of meetings she is holding with business leaders to discuss how Alberta can have a strong trade relationships with the U.S.

Notley is heading to Washington, D.C., at the end of February to promote Alberta and highlight existing trade ties.

The premier said she plans to meet with as many policymakers as possible during her trip to remind that supporting Canadian business helps the U.S.

“Trade with the United States represents a significant part of our economy and we need to make sure that those interests are protected,” Notley said last week.

“There’s a pretty strong consensus among the premiers and the prime minister that probably the best way to do that is to get in front of as many people as we can to describe how much the relationship with Canadian business actually benefits American business.”

Before her Washington trip, Notley was scheduled to meet with members of the oil and gas, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing sectors to gather information and advice on the best way to make Alberta’s case.

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100 billion in 2015. About $80.6 billion worth of goods was sent to Americans from Alberta that year.

