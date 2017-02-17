Surrey missing man in need of his medication

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to keep a look out for 62-year-old Michael Fontaine.

He is believed to have left his home in the 2000-block of 156 Street in Surrey, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Fontaine has a medical condition for which he takes medication and it is not believed he has any with him. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Fontaine is described as:

Caucasian man

5’10”

165 lbs

Grey hair

Blue eyes

He wears glasses and has a grey scruffy beard

He is believed to be wearing black or grey sweat pants, a black vest and a grey or black hoodie and blue slip-on shoes.

Fontaine walks very slowly and is unstable on his feet. He uses a burgandy wood cane.

Police say it is very unusual for him to be away from home for this long. He is likely on foot and would not have gone too far.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Fontaine is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-21512.