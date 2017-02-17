Supervised injection site a step closer as London board of health backs study

London’s board of health has endorsed moving forward with the idea of setting up a supervised injection site (SIS) in the city.

During its meeting Thursday night, the board reviewed the results of a year-long feasibility study that was initially released the previous week.

The report recommended setting up a site in Old East or the downtown that would provide clean needles and supervision by nurses who could respond in overdose cases. Researchers have said the supervised sites, like two already in operation in Vancouver, help to reduce the transmission of illnesses like HIV and hepatitis C.

Of the roughly 200 drug injection users surveyed in the London study, 86 per cent said they would make use of a supervised injection site.

As for what will happen next, the board said it will investigate which SIS model will suit London’s needs the best and also move forward with community consultations.