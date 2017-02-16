Britax stroller recall over faulty mounts

Britax is recalling approximately 36,000 strollers that have ‘Click & Go’ receiver mounts because they are faulty.

The mounts attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame but due to a fault they can cause a car seat to fall unexpectedly when using the stroller as a travel system.

This recall involves all Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, all models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and all colours are included in the recall.

Health Canada says it is still safe to use the stroller or car seat independently without the car seat attached to the stroller.

The affected models were sold across Canada from May 1, 2011 to Feb. 15, 2017.

As of Feb. 16, Britax has received 118 reports of consumer incidents in Canada with one report of injury, a bump to the head. In the United States, the company has received 1,219 reports of consumer incidents and 32 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 25 reports of injuries, including scratches, bruises, cuts, and bumps to the head.

The following models are included in the recall. The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop using their Click & Go receivers and contact Britax.