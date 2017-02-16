Applications open for 2017 Cameco Touchdown for Dreams

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Cameco Touchdown for Dreams.

The program makes dreams come true for women dealing with life-threatening cancer.

Past recipient Marla Cole had her wish come true in 2015, being able to record an album with musical group, the Amati Quartet.

Cole says the process gave her something to work towards, leaving her with more energy.

“At the time I was in treatment, and in terms of treatment it was a really bad time for me,” Cole recalled.

“I was falling apart physically, and I think mentally, you’re falling because it’s a really tough time, so that was really a huge bright light.”

WATCH BELOW: A lasting legacy from Touchdown for Dreams

The program is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Cameco.

“I would say put your heart into it, nominate someone you think is worthy, because I can tell you those who have gone through the program have really enjoyed it,” Jonathan Huntington, Cameco’s community investment manager, said.

Nominations can be made through the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency until March 20.

Six Touchdown for Dreams recipients will be announced this spring.