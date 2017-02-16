‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 is about the 2016 U.S. election

Instead of keeping it a secret, Ryan Murphy has decided to reveal the theme for the next season of American Horror Story.

Murphy appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday and noted that the next installment of the horror series will cover the 2016 U.S. election.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Murphy told host Andy Cohen.

“Will there be… a Trump in it?” Cohen asked.

“Maybe,” Murphy responded.

It’s already been confirmed that American Horror Story series’ regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the next season. The series has also been renewed through Season 9 in January.

Murphy was very secretive of Season 6, Roanoke, theme and it wasn’t revealed until its season premiere.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month, FX CEO John Landgraf promised that Murphy had hit on “yet another really innovative idea. There’s a marketing and promotional hook around that.”

Fans of American Horror Story were quick to celebrate the news of political theme on Twitter.

Everything that I've read and hear about Donald Trump is like watching an episode of #AmericanHorrorStory pic.twitter.com/mzNUr5TLZj — Timothy Kandilis (@kandilistk) February 2, 2017

#AmericanHorrorStory Season 7 will focus on the Trump-Clinton election! Easily the most interesting decision the show has made in years. — Flicks and Pieces (@flicksandpieces) February 16, 2017

Sooooo, Season 7 of #AmericanHorrorStory will be about the 2016 Election Year? Kathy Bates will be the "Hillary Clinton"…watch this! pic.twitter.com/m5nD87pgTw — Phabian (@PhaboDidIt) February 16, 2017

Last year, Tina Fey jokingly compared the 2016 U.S. presidential election to a season of American Horror Story.

“I feel like looking back on 2008 now, it looks like an episode of The Andy Griffith Show,” Fey said during last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “And now it’s like, ‘Ryan Murphy brings you Horror Election!’ It’s like, Donald Trump is covering a Bowie song? What is happening?”

