Teen found guilty in 2013 beating death of Karim Meskine expected to be sentenced
A teenager who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 19-year-old Karim Meskine in December 2013 is expected to be sentenced today.
The teen was 16-years old at the time and can’t be identified.
The judge found he was “mildly intoxicated” at the time of the incident and that he “intended the natural consequence of his actions” when he beat Meskine in the head with a baseball bat.
Meskine was discovered lying on the ground by a passerby on Dec. 17, 2013, near the 22nd Street SkyTrain station in New Westminster. He was beaten so severely that before he passed away, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had already been called in to investigate.
When Meskine was attacked, he was going for a job interview to help support his family. He died one day after his 19th birthday.
Those who knew Meskine described him as “a quiet, humble teen, who wouldn’t hurt a fly.”
Crown is asking for an adult sentence for Meskine’s killer.
