Watch out! Avalanche of snow blankets AMT commuters as train pulls up

If waiting for the train in February wasn’t hard enough, how about getting blanketed by snow as it rushes into the station?

“You just have to watch out when the train comes by because there’s a big splash,” said commuter Phillip Keough.

“It happens every morning, but it wakes you up,” joked Laurent Cost as he boarded the 7:29 a.m. train.

Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT) guidelines state it will clear snow from the platforms if the yellow warning line isn’t visible.

Thursday morning, there was so much snow on the ground that it was difficult to tell where the platform ended and the tracks began.

The AMT refused Global News request for an interview.

“Today’s the first day I really can’t see the platform,” said Keough, standing at Pointe-Claire’s Valois station.

“I’ve been noticing the tracks haven’t been plowed, there’s a couple of places where there’s high snow banks.”

There have been major delays this week on most of the lines, including cancelled trains on the Deux-Montagnes line.

“It’s been a little slower because of the snow and everything. My train was delayed by 15-20 minutes,” said commuter Alex Nagy.

“It was horrendous, I took my car and got downtown before the train,” said Fabien Lamotte.

The AMT tweeted many of the delays were caused by mechanical or electrical problems.

Even so, many say the train is better than trying to navigate snowy streets and construction in a car.

“The only way to get downtown at a proper time by car is to leave by 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m., so I’m not going to do that,” said Nagy.

“I actually love driving my car, but with all the construction and the weather lately, I figured I’d try the train out,” said new commuter Barry McMahon.