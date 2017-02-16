Dr. Luke responds to shocking emails showing he criticized Kesha’s weight loss plan

Dr. Luke allegedly criticized Kesha on her weight loss efforts while they were working together, behind her back.

Using emails as proof, Kesha’s legal team provided a New York Court with the messages written by Dr. Luke in the latest attempt to break the star free from a contract forcing her to work with the producer.

Kesha’s attorneys included emails from June 2012 in their latest filing. Dr. Luke allegedly sent an email to Kesha’s manager with a link to an article titled Global Weight Gain Is WORSE Than Increasing Population! To which her manager, Monica Cornia then responded with, “She was crying on the way home FYI just for you.”

With Dr. Luke then allegedly replying with: “We get concerned when she is breaking her diet plan.”

As well as allegedly sending this email after, “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. This particular time it happened to be Diet Coke and turkey while on an all-juice fast. We just want to see her stick to the plan for her benefit and the benefit of her career. Please help keep her on her diet. No need to respond any further.”

Though it’s not clear to who had initiated the conversation and who had the last word as more emails were exchanged.

Following the release of the emails, Dr. Luke has issued a response through his attorney, Christine Lepera.

“Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them,” reads Lepera’s statement. “It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha‘s own concerns over her weight.”

The statement continues: “Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of Crazy Kids were, in fact, rewritten at Kesha‘s request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public-just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr. Luke.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s legal battle has been going on for more than two-years and started back in 2014, slowing down her music career. She tried suing him in a Los Angeles court to invalidate her recording contracts with him, saying that he had allegedly “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused” her, in which he denied all the allegations.

Back in 2016, a judge denied Kesha to release music without Dr. Luke’s authority.

The court battle is set to continue next week with a phone conference with the judge.