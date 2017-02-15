Donald Trump issues call on Twitter for Venezuela to release jailed opposition leader

President Donald Trump has called on Venezuela to let jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez “out of prison immediately.”

The president tweeted the message along with a photo of himself, Vice-President Mike Pence, Sen. Marco Rubio and Lilian Tintori, Lopez’s wife, in the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately. pic.twitter.com/bt8Xhdo7al — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The President and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Rubio and his wife for dinner at the White House.

Trump’s call for Lopez’s release follows the administration’s decision to slap sanctions on Venezuela’s vice-president for his alleged role as a major international drug trafficker.

Lopez is serving a 14-year sentence for allegedly inciting violence against the government during a wave of anti-government unrest.

