Beach reclamation work in Kelowna may only last a few years

Hot sands beach at Kelowna’s City Park is being re-sculpted.

“It’s not in very good shape right now, we’re trying to make it nicer,” says city spokesperson Kim Johnson. “This is a beautiful spot in Kelowna and we’re trying to make it the way it used to be.”

Wave action and lake currents have eroded sand from the north end of the beach to the south end where it has collected about two metres deep near the floating bridge.

Now they’re moving about 4,000 cubic metres of sand back to where it came from to create a 15 metre wide beach where there is now almost none.

The work is being monitored by environmental consultants who have put temporary berms into the lake to limit silt contamination.

While they can re-position the sand to where it once was there’s no guarantee it’s going to stay there.

“We may have to do it again in five years, just wait and see at this point if it stays there,” says Johnson. “It all depends on the current of the lake.”

The work will take about 12 days to complete.