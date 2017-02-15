Council keeping quiet on details of Art Zuidema’s termination

City council remains tight-lipped on the reasons why Art Zuidema was let go from his post as city manager.

Mayor Matt Brown told AM980’s Craig Needles Show Wednesday morning it’d be inappropriate to discuss the details, citing personnel matters.

“We had an opportunity to thank Mr. Zuidema for his service over the past five years, and wish him well in future endeavours, that’s what I can tell you,” Brown said about the decision, which was announced after a lengthy eight-hour council meeting Tuesday night. “At the same time, we announced we have an acting city manager, Martin Hayward.”

Hayward has a substantial portfolio at city hall. He’s assumed the managerial role on top of his duties as the city’s treasurer, chief financial officer, and the managing director of corporate services.

“We’re in very good hands, Martin has extensive experience here at the City of London at the most senior levels, and as acting city manager (…) gives us a sense of stability.”

Brown says it’ll be “business as usual” at city hall, while council takes the next few weeks developing a plan for finding a new city manager.

Meanwhile former London city controller Gord Hume is not overly surprised by Tuesday night’s decision.

“I don’t think Mr. Zuidema ever really connected with the city. The fact that he didn’t live in London, and I think just by personality, he was not a warm gregarious person. There’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just it was quite different from our last city manager.”

Moving forward Hume says the city may have a hard time finding a permanent replacement.

“City managers are pretty smart people. They study the political climate, they look at the mayor and the members of council, they look at the local media, they look at the local economy. They have a pretty good feel for the community and what’s going on at city hall before they really even apply or agree to come to a city.”

Hume says London’s reputation in the community of city administrators was one of momentum and innovation between 10 and 15 years ago, but he feels there’s been a change.

“I don’t think it’s as good as it could be, or should be — to be quite blunt about it,” Hume said. “Speaking to cities and city halls across the country … I get asked ‘what the heck is going on in London?’ and that’s a reflection of the last — the current, and the last — city council.”

Mayor Matt Brown and Acting City Manager Martin Hayward will be speaking with media at 12 p.m. on Thursday at city hall, where they plan to discuss their “go-forward plans” and answer questions.