Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran free agents Owens, Brouillette

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American receiver/returner Chad Owens and Canadian safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette as free agents Wednesday.

The five-foot-seven, 180-pound Owens had 58 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Prior to that, Owens spent six seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning the league’s outstanding special-teams player award in 2010 before adding the CFL’s outstanding player honour in 2012.

Owens helped Toronto capture the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.

Brouillette, a 31-year-old Montreal native, spent seven seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 220-pound safety has 202 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, eight sacks and five interceptions over his CFL career.

Brouillette appeared in Montreal’s 18 regular-season games in 2016, registering 34 tackles, three special-teams tackles and one interception.