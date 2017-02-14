Source: Saskatchewan Roughriders land free-agent lineman Derek Dennis

The Saskatchewan Roughriders made a huge splash in CFL free agency Tuesday.

According to a league source, the Riders landed American offensive lineman Derek Dennis. The CFL’s outstanding lineman last season agree to terms with Saskatchewan hours after the noon ET start of the free agency period.

The move is a big one for Saskatchewan, which finished last in the West Division standings last year with a 5-13 record.

The six-foot-three, 340-pound Dennis anchored the Calgary Stampeders offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the CFL (20) last season and helped pave the way for league rushing leader Jerome Messam.