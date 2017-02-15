Canada
February 15, 2017 3:02 pm

Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary to campaign in London

The firebrand venture capitalist vying to be Canada’s next prime minister will be making a stop in London next month.

Former Dragons’ Den star and now Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary will be speaking at a luncheon hosted by London’s Chamber of Commerce on March 7, as part of a speaker series put on by the business association.

Fourteen candidates are in the race since O’Leary threw his hat in the ring last month, making promises of a majority Conservative government in 2019.

A Mainstreet Research poll last week suggested the millionaire is the top pick of Conservative party members, edging out Maxime Bernier and Kellie Leitch.

According to a statement from the Chamber of Commerce, O’Leary “has spent a lifetime fighting on behalf of investors and small business.”

After the luncheon, O’Leary will be in studio at AM980 for a one-on-one interview with Andrew Lawton.

The leadership will be decided at a May 27 convention, based on points allocated by vote share of the Conservative party’s tens of thousands of members across the country’s 338 ridings.
