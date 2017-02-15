Firefighters continue to pour water on hot spots at Toronto racquet club blaze

Firefighters are continuing to pour water on hot spots at a racquet club blaze in midtown Toronto that forced the evacuation of surrounding buildings on Tuesday.

Residents living at condominiums near the fire remain displaced and storefronts are still closed. A reception area for those affected by the fire is still operating at 55 St. Clair Avenue West with the Red Cross onsite to help.

Recptn Centre at 55 St Clair Ave W continues to operate for residents affected by fire at Yonge/St Clair, @redcrosscanada is onsite to help — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) February 15, 2017

At the height of the fire on Tuesday, more than 100 fire crews were dispatched to the scene at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East to contain the massive blaze which destroyed The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto.

The inferno, which began just after 9 a.m., was eventually classified as a six-alarm with around 40 fire trucks on scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Excavation equipment was called in Tuesday evening to help firefighters demolish the building and get at the hot spots.

Public transit and road closures

Public transit and road closures were in effect for the area on Tuesday but many of the services and roads reopened on Wednesday.

Yonge Street is now open north of St. Clair Avenue in both directions and westbound St. Clair Ave West is open to traffic between Avenue Road and Avoca Avenue.

St. Clair West subway station, which was closed for the better part of Tuesday, is back in service. However, the fire operation is still diverting the 97 Yonge buses.

ALL CLEAR: St Clair Station has re-opened for Subway and Streetcar service. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) February 15, 2017

97 Yonge buses diverting both ways via Chaplain, Oriole, Lonsdale, Avenue, Davenport due to a fire at Yonge and St Clair. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) February 15, 2017

UPDATE: Yonge St. is now reopened N of St. Clair Ave both directions. WB St. Clair Ave West is reopened between Avenue Rd and Avoca Ave ^mv — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 15, 2017

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Tuesday the evacuation orders remain in effect until the area is deemed safe.

Mayor John Tory said late last night that people displaced by the fire should prepare for an extended evacuation.

An email sent from racquet club management to its members Tuesday said it appeared the fire originated in the main lounge located in the south-east corner of the complex.

According to the club’s website, it was founded in 1924 and recently underwent extensive renovations. It is touted as “a preeminent Canadian private racquet, fitness, wellness and social club.”

