Penticton couple share moving “ordeal”

Penticton resident Monique Bolduc is speaking out about what she calls a moving “ordeal” as she continues to find damaged and water-logged items while she unpacks from a recent move.

“It was in one piece but it’s no longer in one piece …I’m not quite sure if we can fix that …and this is cracked,” she said while showing Global News the damaged items in her new home.

Bolduc and her husband hired Victoria-based moving company “2 Burley Men Moving Ltd.” for their long-haul move but were in for a long-haul themselves when their belongings arrived more than 24 hours late.

“Nobody knew where my things were, but if they’re supposed to be there “they’ll be there” well they never showed up,” she said. “When my things did finally arrive they were in a budget truck… I could have cried.”

Bolduc said $400.00 was taken off the bill but to make matters worse they were forced to pay the rest – $2000.00 — before the movers would unload the truck and she could evaluate any potential damage.

“I have a missing dolly, a missing piece of glass… here they are talking about my furniture [it] has multiple nicks on the wood items, legs are broken, top is chipped,” Bolduc said while holding the contract with the company.

Owner of 2 Burley Men, Scott Burley, said some of the claims are legitimate but items not covered by insurance are clearly stipulated in the “terms and conditions.”

“We do have every customer sign a disclaimer on what we insure. Monique did sign her disclaimer. For insurance there is [sic] a few things we do not insure for long-haul moving or local moves in general. One of them is press board furniture and things that are not packaged properly,” Burley said from Victoria.

But Bolduc claims none of her furniture is pressboard, which is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or sawdust.

“We actually read their clauses before moving and every article of press board furniture in the house was sold before moving,” she said.

Burley added payment up-front for long-haul moves is an industry-wide standard.

“All jobs are paid for upon delivery as we are outside of our local area and have no recourse if the bill can’t be paid,” he said.

49 complaints have been filed with the Better Business Bureau against 2 Burley Men Moving Ltd.

Burley said the complaints were filed over a three year period or 16 per year.

“We do on average just over 15,000 moves per year so that is a tenth of one per cent of our moves. We are not perfect, this is customer service, but a tenth of one per cent, we are actually quite happy with our rating and our complaints.” Burley said.

Bolduc is warning other consumers to do their due diligence.

“A lot of people say you get what you pay for and in this circumstance I didn’t get what I paid for but I did pay more than 50 per cent less than all of my other quotes so I guess that saying is quite fitting.”

The moving company said customers also need to do their part.

“The consumer has equal responsibility to make sure that their product is packed properly,” Burley said.