Kendial Lawrence returns to the Edmonton Eskimos

Kendial Lawrence is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The veteran running back/punt returner signed with Edmonton as a free agent Tuesday. He split last season between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lawrence began his CFL career with Hamilton in 2013 before spending two seasons (2014-15) with Edmonton, helping the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015.

Lawrence has appeared in 48 regular-season games, having returned 175 punts for 1,734 yards and two TDs.

READ MORE: Veteran receiver Shamawd Chambers returns to the Edmonton Eskimos

Lawrence also accumulated 712 rushing yards on 132 carries with four TDs along with 96 catches for 927 yards with five touchdowns.

The Eskimos also signed free-agent defensive back Andrew Lue. The native of Markham, Ont., was a 2014 second-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes before being dealt to Saskatchewan last October.

READ MORE: Adarius Bowman signs extension with Edmonton Eskimos

Lue has appeared in 25 career games, registering 25 special-teams tackles.