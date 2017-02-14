Snow squall watch issued for London and Middlesex

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London and Middlesex ahead of forecast heavy snow set to arrive Wednesday.

According to the weather advisory, which also covers parts of Lambton, Huron, and Perth counties, snow squalls and blowing snow will begin Wednesday morning and continue throughout the day, tapering off by Thursday morning.

Locally, the national weather agency says snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres per 12 hours are possible. Under the squall bands, snow will quickly accumulate and, combined with blowing snow, will cause poor driving conditions on local roadways.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” reads the advisory.

In addition to the squalls, forecasters say London will see gusty winds and a high of -2 C on Wednesday. The flurries will clear out on Thursday, but things will remain cloudy and cold with a high of -2 C. Friday will see some sun and cloud and a high of 1 C.

Things will warm up over the weekend, according to Environment Canada. Saturday and Sunday will see sun and cloud and highs of 11 C and 10 C, respectively.

The typical high for this time of the year is -1.7 C.