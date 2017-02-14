Husky escapes its cage, frees 2 other dogs at Chinese pet shop

China’s state broadcaster CCTV released a surveillance video from a pet shop on Tuesday showing a Siberian Husky escaping from its cage and setting other two dogs free in eastern Jiangsu province.

CCTV said the dog opened the cage door with its tongue and teeth, then walked towards the entrance of the pet shop, trying to get out by pushing the door with its paws and tearing the door frame.

After failing to leave the room, the Husky rested for two hours then opened another two cages to let out two dogs, CCTV said.

“It is kind of difficult to open the cage even for human beings, as there is a little mechanism for unbolting the door. We’ve been in the industry for six, seven years, and there hasn’t been any dog that has opened the cage this way,” said Cao Sheng, the owner of the store.

The Husky has an owner but was temporarily placed in the shop for an unexplained reason.

The dog created a big mess in the pet shop with its escapade and was locked in a sturdier cage with double locks afterwards, CCTV cited the shop owner as saying, adding that the dog owner would bear all the costs of damage caused by the Husky.

“We call the Husky one of ‘the three stupid sled dogs,’ and it is the dumbest. Very few of them can open cages. The whole thing was totally unexpected,” said Cao.

-With files from The Associated Press