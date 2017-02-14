Diane Colley-Urquhart reprimanded for speaking out on accusations of harassment within Calgary police force

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart has been reprimanded by the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) over public comments she made amidst accusations of bullying and harassment in the police force.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CPC indicated it had received a number of letters, emails, and phone calls raising concerns – including two formal complaints – about Colley-Urquhart, who is a member of the police commission.

After reviewing the formal complaints, the CPC determined Colley-Urquhart may have violated the commission’s code of conduct.

CPC chair Brian Thiessen said he addressed the allegations with Colley-Urquhart directly.

“In our discussion, and in a written memo, I outlined the allegations presented by the complainants.”

“Although Councillor Colley-Urquhart maintains that a breach of the code did not occur, our conversation gave me confidence that she strives to conduct herself in a way that balances the best interests of the commission, the police service, the city, and her constituents.”

Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland, who is also a police commission member, said had he been in the same situation, he would have brought the issue up to the commission directly.

“The process is to bring it into the commission to deal with, and not have it out in the public,” he said.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, meanwhile, said councillors are occasionally faced with making tough decisions.

“Is bringing this thing to the press doing more harm than good? Is having a public discussion a good thing to have? It usually is, but again, it’s a question each councillor and each commission member has to ask themselves.”

