Heavy snow in West Kelowna forces roof collapse, pins occupant

A Glenrosa man was rushed to hospital after an out-building collapsed on him Monday.

The incident happened just before noon at a residence on Gill Road where the roof of a quonset hut collapsed on the man.

Rescue officials say the collapse occurred as the result of excessive snow load on the structure.

“WKFR (West Kelowna Fire and Rescue) crews made several relief cuts in the collapsed metal roof and then shored it up to create a gap around the occupant, who was then removed from the structure and transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Ambulance, West Kelowna Fire Chief, Brent Watson said.

“With warmer temperatures on the horizon and the possibility of rain later in the week, WKFR reminds people to exercise caution in and around buildings and other structures that may be adversely impacted by the increased overhead loading.”

The man’s injuries are said to be serious but non-life-threatening.