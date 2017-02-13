YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction: Heather Hadford

Heather Hadford, principal of Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School is a recipient of a very high honour: the YWCA Women of Distinction award.

“I’m very honoured and pleased to be recognized with such a great group of women,” Hadford said.

“We have a lot of amazing women in our community and it’s a real honour.”

She is being recognized for her leadership and commitment to education in the Lethbridge community with the award in the Education & Mentorship category.

Kristin Krein nominated Hadford and said she is a woman she looks up to.

“She’s really good at what she does. She was the youngest female principal in Lethbridge and those are amazing contributions to our community,” Krein said. “Because of her, we have a whole amount of young students who are ready to take on the world.”

Being the principal of an elementary school can be taxing, but it’s her love for leadership that keeps Hadford motivated.

“I hope to inspire other people to become leaders in their own right even if they aren’t in a professional leadership role,” Hadford said. “Everyone can be a leader, even our students.”

“Whatever age group people happen to come from they can find their passion and become a leader and do great things in the community for others.”

On March 10, Hadford and five other women will be recognized at an awards ceremony for their achievements as individuals and as role models for other women.

“Just being able to see someone that you look up to be recognized and that you can also achieve those dreams,” Krein said.

Hadford believes getting nominated by Krein is the best part of the whole experience.

“The real honour in getting the award is being recognized by someone of her age group because those really are the young people who are watching us in the community and coming along behind us,” Hadford said.

“[They] are going to continue our work and that is truly the real honour… to be recognized by young people.”