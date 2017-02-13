Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Paris 20 years after Diana’s death

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Paris, France, next month — nearly two decades after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a fatal car crash.

The Royals have been asked by the British government to visit the City of Light, but as People reports, they’re also expected to let loose at a France versus Wales rugby match and toast young French leaders at a reception on March 18. The pair are also slated to meet with France’s U.K. ambassador.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton join the Queen and fellow Royals at Remembrance events in London

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, which is set to be commemorated with a year-long series of events organized by the Diana Award. The beloved former Royal died alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the vehicle’s driver, Henri Paul, at the Pont de l’Alma on August 31, 1997.

ABC is also planning to mark the anniversary with a four-hour documentary about the former princess in August. In collaboration with People magazine, the two-night television event will feature archival footage and interviews with experts, as well as some of Diana’s closest associates.

RELATED: ‘Suits’ star Meghan Markle reportedly wasn’t wearing an ‘H’ ring for Prince Harry

“Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of People 57 times – more than anyone in the history of the [publication],” the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle, said in a statement. “Our audience has an insatiable appetite for news about the Royal Family; in fact, they are just as fascinated today as they were when Lady Diana was first introduced to the world back in 1981.”

An airdate for the special has yet to be announced.