What is love? Kids share their wisdom this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day can be a stressful time that can make or break some couples.
While the idea of love may seem easy, relationships are … well … a whole other subject.
READ MORE: Hate Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone in the anti-love movement
Never fear, some children from Michelangelo International Elementary School in Montreal are here to impart their wisdom.
“[Love is] when you give kisses to everybody and when you appreciate everybody around you,” explained nine-year-old Giulia Micelo.
READ MORE: Valentine’s Day in Canada by the numbers
Lesson 1? Dates are yucky and love makes people do crazy things — like get married.
“Love is taking care of someone and not expecting anything in return,” said 11-year-old Alessandro Gualtieri.
“I just want them to be nice and happy all the time.”
READ MORE: Valentine’s Day: What happens to your brain when you fall in love
Alessandra Mercuri has some advice for those looking for “The One.”
“[Look for] someone that’s not superficial, someone you would say is actually very caring and affectionate towards you,” she told Global News.
READ MORE: Marché Bonsecours hosts ‘sweet’ exhibition just before Valentine’s Day
The 10-year-old was quick to add that she’s got other, more important things on her mind for now.
“You can have a crush on someone, I totally agree with that, but [dating], that’s just overboard. It’s overboard for that one,” she laughed.
What does love mean to you?
rachel.lau@globalnews.ca
Follow @rachel_lau
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments