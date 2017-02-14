Canada
February 14, 2017 9:45 am

What is love? Kids share their wisdom this Valentine’s Day

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: What is love? Elementary school kids from Michelangelo International share their wisdom this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day can be a stressful time that can make or break some couples.

While the idea of love may seem easy, relationships are … well … a whole other subject.

Never fear, some children from Michelangelo International Elementary School in Montreal are here to impart their wisdom.

“[Love is] when you give kisses to everybody and when you appreciate everybody around you,” explained nine-year-old Giulia Micelo.

Lesson 1? Dates are yucky and love makes people do crazy things — like get married.

“Love is taking care of someone and not expecting anything in return,” said 11-year-old Alessandro Gualtieri.

“I just want them to be nice and happy all the time.”

Alessandra Mercuri has some advice for those looking for “The One.”

“[Look for] someone that’s not superficial, someone you would say is actually very caring and affectionate towards you,” she told Global News.

The 10-year-old was quick to add that she’s got other, more important things on her mind for now.

“You can have a crush on someone, I totally agree with that, but [dating], that’s just overboard. It’s overboard for that one,” she laughed.

