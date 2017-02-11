Marché Bonsecours hosts ‘sweet’ exhibition just before Valentine’s Day

For the sixth year, Montreal is holding what could in effect be called its annual chocolate festival, Je t’aime en chocolat, a 60-booth exhibition of the brown sweet stuff.

Organizers expect around 20,000 visitors will attend the event at Marché Bonsecours. The entire exhibition is devoted to chocolate, and timed to precede Valentine’s Day.

Now, the assumption is that chocolatiers sell most of their wares around Valentine's Day. Not true: Easter is busier… @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 11, 2017

The exhibition mostly revolves around the sale of gourmet handmade chocolates and features Montreal institutions like Chocolats Privilège and Juliette & Chocolat.

Kate Nugent has a unique dilemma: her family doesn't get her chocolate since she works in the biz. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DpTufhND2z — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 11, 2017

But there are also demonstrations on how chocolate is made and what goes into it.

The event is slated to go until Sunday, Feb. 12. and admission is $2 for an adult and $1 per child.