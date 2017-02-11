Marché Bonsecours hosts ‘sweet’ exhibition just before Valentine’s Day
For the sixth year, Montreal is holding what could in effect be called its annual chocolate festival, Je t’aime en chocolat, a 60-booth exhibition of the brown sweet stuff.
Organizers expect around 20,000 visitors will attend the event at Marché Bonsecours. The entire exhibition is devoted to chocolate, and timed to precede Valentine’s Day.
The exhibition mostly revolves around the sale of gourmet handmade chocolates and features Montreal institutions like Chocolats Privilège and Juliette & Chocolat.
But there are also demonstrations on how chocolate is made and what goes into it.
The event is slated to go until Sunday, Feb. 12. and admission is $2 for an adult and $1 per child.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments