Regina council to vote on 2017 budget

The City of Regina’s finances will be deliberated at Monday’s city council meeting.

The proposed budget was released back in January and tonight a number of property taxes and utility rate increases will be debated.

The city is proposing a total mill rate increase of 4.18 per cent to include a 3.18 per cent hike to maintain programs and services, plus a one per cent increase for road repairs.





What does this mean for tax payers?

For a $300,000 homeowner you’re looking at an additional $101.76 per year compared to your 2016 taxes.

Residents can also expect an additional five per cent on their water bills starting March 1.

The city is also proposing another five per cent increase for January 1st of 2018, which would make it the second increase in 10 months.

Official say the increases are to help maintain Buffalo Pound and the pipes that carry water between the water plant and Regina.

The budget meeting begins at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday night and will be a first for many members on city council.