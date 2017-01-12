Regina’s proposed property tax increase is 4.18 per cent for 2017, plus utility increases

It looks like living in the Queen City is going to cost you a bit more money in 2017.

Officials for Regina released the preliminary budget for 2017 and a 3.18 per cent mill rate increase is proposed in the budget, in addition to a dedicated one per cent increase for the Road Renewal Program, bringing your total tax increase to 4.18 per cent.

The property tax increase includes one per cent for the ongoing Road Renewal Program, 0.88 per cent for the police budget, 0.45 per cent for the stadium, and 1.85 per cent for other city operations. This equals a 4.18 per cent increase, but city administration are launching a review to find $2.5 million in administrative savings.

This measure reduces the proposed mill rate increase to the 3.18 per cent that will be presented to council on February 13.

Water and sewer rates are expected to rise as well with the city proposing a five per cent increase on your utility bill on March 1, 2017. This will be followed by an additional five per cent increase on January 1, 2018. The projected monthly bill increase is $7.52.

In addition to the mill rate and water/sewage increase, here are a few more details on how the city is planning on spending taxpayers’ money.

Some items in the document include: