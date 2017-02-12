Edmonton Transit report recommends​ improvements including new reporting system

A report headed to committee is outlining various ways the city can improve its public transit system.

The report, called Edmonton Transit User Experience, will go to Community and Public Services Committee on Monday and a recommendation will be made to council.

“Edmonton’s transit system is one to be proud of, however, there is always room to improve,” the report reads.

There is a recommendation to create a code of conduct for riders and transit operators. The current code of conduct for passengers was last amended in 2011 and according to the new report, “is virtually unknown to transit users.” It makes no mention of accessibility, ramps or priority seating. There is no code of conduct for operators.

The code could encourage passengers to be active regarding their transit experience. Some examples of suggested codes include “I will respect my fellow passengers,” “I will keep my music to myself” and “I will occupy only one seat.”

Another suggestion for the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is to create a reporting system with daily, weekly and monthly feedback. It would measure the service “against metrics based upon industry best practices.”

One example from the Toronto Transit Commission includes service reliability for specific transit lines and measuring whether the line is meeting the target or not.

The report also suggests greater inclusion of ETS fares with other major sporting events. Currently, only Edmonton Eskimos tickets can be used as transit tickets before and after a game.

“ETS should work towards obtaining similar arrangements with more special event hosts and venues. This will not only promote transit ridership but will also mitigate parking, traffic and other related issues,” the report reads.

There is also a suggestion to partner with the hotel industry in Edmonton, similar to how travellers to Geneva, Switzerland receive a public transit card for free.

Another recommendation is for ETS to engage with bike-sharing and ride-sharing companies like Uber so users take both services.

“Instead of competing for the same riders, public transit and ridesourcing complement one another by serving different trip types,” the report reads.

“Atlanta, Dallas, St. Petersburg and Florida are experimenting with ways to encourage customers to use ride apps to get to and from transit stations.”