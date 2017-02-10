World
CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologizes for comparing ‘fake news’ insult to n-word

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Moderator Chris Cuomo speaks at a town hall forum hosted by CNN at Drake University on January 25, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has apologized after he suggested that being accused of “fake news” is akin to being called the n-word.

 

Cuomo made the remarks during a radio interview with Michael Smerconish on SiriusXM Potus.

“… I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.That’s what ‘fake news’ is to a journalist,” Cuomo said.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly labelled CNN a “fake news” organization, accused Cuomo of not challenging Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal for misrepresenting his military record during an interview on the network. Blumenthal said in 2008 that he served in Vietnam, when he actually took a number of military deferments to avoid going to war, the New York Times reported.

 

However, CNN then shared a video showing that Cuomo did in fact bring up the issue during his interview with Blumenthal.

READ MORE: Donald Trump is ‘off on the facts’ after Twitter attack on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

After responding to Trump’s barb on CNN, Cuomo then did the radio interview where he made his controversial comments comparing the label “fake news” to the n-word.

He later took to Twitter to apologize.

 
