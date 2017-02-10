CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologizes for comparing ‘fake news’ insult to n-word

CNN host Chris Cuomo has apologized after he suggested that being accused of “fake news” is akin to being called the n-word.

Cuomo made the remarks during a radio interview with Michael Smerconish on SiriusXM Potus.

“… I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.That’s what ‘fake news’ is to a journalist,” Cuomo said.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly labelled CNN a “fake news” organization, accused Cuomo of not challenging Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal for misrepresenting his military record during an interview on the network. Blumenthal said in 2008 that he served in Vietnam, when he actually took a number of military deferments to avoid going to war, the New York Times reported.

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

However, CNN then shared a video showing that Cuomo did in fact bring up the issue during his interview with Blumenthal.

"The President … is once again off on the facts": @ChrisCuomo's response to @realDonaldTrump's tweet about him https://t.co/ckWo75HT8L — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2017

After responding to Trump’s barb on CNN, Cuomo then did the radio interview where he made his controversial comments comparing the label “fake news” to the n-word.

He later took to Twitter to apologize.