Crashes, avalanche control close major interior highways

Accidents and avalanche control continue to restrict the travel options for Okanagan drivers on Friday. DriveBC is listing a series of closures that impact motorists on many of the major routes.

Highway 1

– The highway is closed in both directions east of Revelstoke through Glacier National Park so crews can carry out avalanche control. It is expected to reopen at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

– A travel advisory is in place for the Trans Canada between Craigalachie and the Alberta border. Snow followed by rain is expected to make the road slippery. DriveBC says, “Travelers are advised to drive with caution and allow additional time to reach your destination.”

– The highway is also closed between the Okanagan and the coast. High avalanche hazard has closed the highway between Yale and Highway 12.

Coquihalla

– Highway 5 is closed in both directions due to two separate collisions. It is expected to reopen at 12:00 p.m. on Friday southbound and by 2:00 p.m. northbound.

Highway 3

– The highway is open between the Okanagan and the coast.

– The road is closed in both directions for avalanche control in the Christina Lake area. It is expected to reopen at 12:00 p.m. on Friday

Highway 5A

– The highway is closed in both directions north of Princeton for avalanche control. It is expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.