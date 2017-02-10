16-year-old girl charged with planning bomb attacks on schools in Denmark

COPENHAGEN – A Danish prosecutor says a 16-year-old girl has been formally charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark.

Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas says the teenager is accused of “having made preparations to make bombs” using the explosive known as TATP. She said her targets were a school west of Copenhagen and a Jewish school in the capital.

Police thwarted the plans by arresting the girl on Jan. 13, 2016. A trial is set to start April 7, 2017 in Holbaek, northwest of the Danish capital.

Charges against a 25-year-old man, initially believed to an accomplice, have been dropped.

Defence lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen told The Associated Press his client, who twice had been in Syria, would be released later Friday.

Neither the girl nor the man could be identified.